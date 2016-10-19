The State and Central governments will provide construction material worth Rs. 12,000 for each ISL in rural areas, says Collector Devasena

The administration has a set deadline of two months to declare the district open defecation-free, said Collector A.S. Devasena.

Addressing sarpanches, mandal-level officers and general public at Bachannapet and Narmetta mandal headquarters, she wanted the officials and public representatives to motivate people to opt for individual sanitary latrines in every household. The State and Central governments would provide construction material worth Rs. 12,000 for each ISL.

“People buy smart phones spending a huge sum, but do not think of the dignity of women in their house,” she said. Prevention of open defecation has multiple benefits like eradication of malnutrition and avoiding spread of diseases in rural areas.

All other schemes for providing free meal and health services prove futile if people do not stop open defecation, the Collector explained.

A large number of people thronged the meetings at the two mandal headquarters. The Collector wanted the sarpanches to hold ward-level and village-level meetings involving villagers and explain them the scheme.

The government would fund the ISL in a phased manner if villagers come forward to build the latrines.

Safe drinking water

Ms. Devasena further said that Jangaon would be the first district in the State to get safe drinking water in every household under Mission Bhagiratha by December 2016.

A total of 1,46,000 households in 193 Gram Panchayats in Jangaon district would get tap water.

“If all the households get drinking water, they should also have their your own sanitary latrines,” she told the gathering.

Talking to The Hindu , she said: “We are taking up this programme on a mission mode and work restlessly to reach our target.”

