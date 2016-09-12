Karankata Government conducts official celebrations of Telangana Liberation in seven districts

Union Minister of State for Labour Bandaru Dattatreya demanded that the State Government officially celebrate Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

The Minister was here on Sunday to oversee the arrangements for the September 17 public meeting to be addressed by party national president Amit Shah.

He said that as the State Government failed to heed, the BJP had pressed into service 14 mobile publicity vehicles, put up 34 hoardings and released one lakh stickers to remind the people about Telangana Liberation struggle.

While leading the separate Telangana movement K. Chandrasekhar Rao had demanded the TDP and Congress governments of official celebrations. After assuming power, he changed his stand for political gains, he alleged.

The Minister said that Karankata Government conducts official celebrations of Telangana Liberation in seven districts and Maharashtra in four districts which were hitherto part of Telangana ruled by Nizam. The collectors hoist National Flag and celebrate the day on a grand scale.

“Only here in Telangana, the Government is refusing to conduct official celebrations, which is unfortunate. The BJP wants the next generation to know their past and sacrifices people made to free Telangana from clutches of Nizam rulers,” Mr. Dattatreya said.

On separate High Court, the Union Minister said that the Telangana Government needs to complete certain formalities only after which a separate High Court would be set up for newly formed State.

Mr. Dattatreya said that the Central Government had released huge funds for projects in Telangana and was ready to fund projects if the State Government comes up with proposals.

Bharatiya Janata Party district unit president A. Ashok Reddy and others were present. Mr. Dattatreya visited the proposed public meeting venue of Mr. Amit Shah at J.N. Stadium in Hanamkonda.