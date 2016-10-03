Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya said that he would request Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh to dispatch Central teams to assess losses that took place due to heavy rains and floods in the State.

Mr. Dattareya visited Gundlamachanoor village in Hatnoora mandal of Medak district on Sunday and inspects the damaged crops in due to heavy rain, floods and water logging. “I am going to Delhi on October 5 and will meet Mr. Mohan Singh immediately and explain the pathetic fate of farmers. I will request him to send the Central teams immediately,” said Mr. Dattatreya.

Stating that he was informed about huge loss of cotton crop in about 18,000 acres, the Union Minister said that roads were damaged in about 400 villages and for the first time in the district 1.4 lakh cusecs of water was released from Singoor.

“As many as 900 villages suffered due to heavy rains and about 35,000 people got affected. About 15,000 houses were damaged in Medak district. All these details will be put forth before the Union Minister,” he said.

He was accompanied by Revenue Divisional Officer M. Nagesh and BJP district unit president K Butchi Reddy and others.