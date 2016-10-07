Attal Projects, the town-based builders and developers, is organising ‘dandiya nights’ for three days in which celebrities would take part, at Bhoom Reddy Function Hall from October 7. Noted Telugu film producer Dil Raju would attend the inaugural while actors Tamanna Bhatia and Shradha Das would grace the event on the following days.

Giving the details of the programme to mediapersons here on Thursday, Satish Attal, chairman, Attal Projects, said dandia and Bathukamma would be played as part of the cultural fete.