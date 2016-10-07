The Karimnagar district administration has decided to conduct dance competitions for women at Kalabharathi in Karimnagar town on Friday evening as part of Bathukamma celebrations.

Collector Neetu Prasad said the dance competitions would be conducted in two categories — juniors and seniors. A fancy dress competition would be conducted for women as well. Those interested can call Lavanya on 98663-13082 and Ramadevi on 98496-43354, a press release stated.

Ms. Prasad said that they would also be hosting a kavi sammelan on the importance of Bathukamma and Dasara at Film Bhavan on Friday morning. The Educational Department would be conducting a painting competition for school and college students at the same venue on Friday afternoon.