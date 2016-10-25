Around 15 Dalit archakas were felicitated at Kodandaramalayam in Kothagudem on Sunday after they successfully completed their training in ‘priesthood’ under the aegis of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the temple town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, the ‘Dalit archakas’ belonging to Penagadapa and its adjoining villages near Kothagudem were honoured in a traditional manner at a programme organised by Jai Srimannarayana Committee and Telangana Vaidika Sangham in the temple on Sunday afternoon.

The organisers of the ceremony hailed the initiative of the TTD in conducting training programmes in Vedic rituals for spreading spiritualism.