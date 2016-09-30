Additional pipelines from the LMD Reservoir to the filter beds were laid at a cost of Rs.7.5 crore

Buoyed by the filling up of the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) Reservoir in following the incessant rains and copious inflows from its catchment areas, the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) authorities have mooted providing daily water supply to the citizens here.

MCK dream project

When the new MCK general body was formed in 2014, it had promised to provide daily water supply to the people of the town. The MCK had laid additional pipelines from the LMD Reservoir to the filter beds and also overhead tanks in various parts of the town at a cost of Rs. 7.5 crore. However, the programme was shelved following the drought conditions and no inflows into the reservoir.

Now the MCK authorities are planning to supply water daily tentatively from Dasara festival. However, there was mixed response to the proposal with majority of the people opposing the decision and suggesting only alternate day water supply for conservation of water.

Two years ago, the MCK had conducted trial run of the daily water supply scheme in some localities like Rampur from Gidde Perumandla Swamy Devasthanam Reservoir. During that period, there was heavy wastage of water.

Check misuse

“If the water is distributed everyday, there is every possibility of its misuse and wastage by the residents. Instead, the authorities should supply for some extra on every alternate day so that water is saved for the future”, opined Laxmi a resident of Kothirampur.

“We welcome daily water supply provided the MCK fixes water meters to all the tap connections to check misuse,” said Lok Satta district president N. Srinivas.

Mayor S. Ravinder Singh said that they were planning to provide daily water supply scheme in some localities such as Katta Rampur, Kothi Rampur, Bhagathnagar, and other localities on experimental basis from Dasara tentatively.