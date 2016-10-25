Raising awareness:M. Sampath and his team from the Prisons Department reaching Kandi in Sangareddy district on Monday.— PHOTO: Mohd Arif

A team from the Prisons Department wants to create awareness on corruption-free society, and Swachh Bharat and Haritha Haaram programmes

To create awareness about corruption-free society, and Swachh Bharat and Haritha Haaram programmes, a team of four employees of the Prisons Department are on a 2,200 kilometre journey covering almost all the 31 districts in the State.

Having started from Hyderabad on October 7, the team — M. Sampat, Superintendent, district jail, Mahabubnagar, M. Tirumal Reddy, Deputy Jailer, Chanchalguda, T. Bhaskarachary, warder, head office, and K. Sudershan Reddy, warder, district jail, Mahabubnagar — has already covered 1,850 km across 32 towns.

They were at Sangareddy district jail on Monday as part of their tour.

The team begins its journey every morning at 6 a.m. and cycles all the way through till 6 p.m., staying at either the district jail or the sub-jail, whichever is nearer.

Interaction

Cycling through the State, the members interacted with villagers explaining the advantages of a corruption-free society, and the Swachh Bharat and Harita Haaram programmes. They also visited schools and interacted with students, and even addressed roadside gatherings.

Their cycling expedition ends on October 26 in Hyderabad, where they began, covering another 350 km more.

“This was a great experience for us to interact with so many people and explain about our message. However, it was a pity to note that people are not serious about Swachh Bharat. People are still attending to nature’s call out in the open. Similarly, at many places the sapling planted under the Haritha Haaram programme have not survived as there was nobody to take care of them,” Mr. Sampath told The Hindu at the Kandi district jail.

A team led by Mr. Sampath had cycled from Charminar in Hyderabad to India Gate in New Delhi, covering about 1,850 km, last year.