Communist Party of India (CPI) Telangana State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy stressed the need for strengtheningthe party from the grassroots levels in all the newly formed districts in the State by highlighting the issues concerning the people in the districts .

Participating as Chief Guest at the district CPI general body meeting here on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that they would strengthen the party by constituting village, mandal, assembly segments and district committees by the end of November. He said that the State party convention would be held in Warangal from November 28 to 30.

He said that they would constitute the district-level party committees in the bifurcated four districts of Karimnagar in November first week. He threatened to launch agitations if the government fails to fulfil its poll promise of three acres land to the dalits, double bedroom houses and others. CPI district leaders K. Ramgopal Reddy, K. Shoba Rani and P. Raju were also present.