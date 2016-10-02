Stock taking:The CPI delegation inspecting the breaches caused to Mid Manair Dam earth dam in Manwada village of Boinpalli mandal in Karimnagar district on Saturday.-Photo: By arrangement.

‘Earth dam breached due to the negligence of the State government’

The Communist Party of India (CPI) district unit leaders on Saturday visited the breached site of the MMD earth dam and consoled the affected the farmers of Manwada village in Boinpalli mandal.

The CPI team lead by its State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy, State leaders Gunda Mallesh, P Venkat Reddy, P Padma, E Narsimha, district secretary K Ramgopal Reddy and others inspected the damage to the fields.

On this occasion, the CPI leaders demanded that the government acquire land of the Manwada village as per the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 as the lands were completely damaged following the breach to the earth dam.

They alleged that the earth dam had breached because of negligence of the State government as it failed to take precautionary measures in spite of deciding to store three tmcs of water in the incomplete and ongoing project.

They also flayed the government for not consoling the affected farmers and providing assistance. They also demanded that the government expedite the process of providing compensation and rehabilitation of land oustees of the project at the earliest.