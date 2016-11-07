Kechela Ranga Reddy and Gokinapalli Venkateshwara Rao have been unanimously elected CPI (ML-New Democracy) district secretaries of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts respectively.

Reorganisation

The party leadership has effected changes in the hitherto district committee in the wake of creation of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district following the reorganisation of Khammam district.

Mr K Ranga Reddy, who belongs to Konda Reddi tribal community, is presently serving as the State general secretary of the all India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS), the farmer's wing of the party.

Mr Venkateswara Rao, who hails from Pindiprolu in Tirumalayapalem mandal, joined the party in 1978.

He served as the secretary of the CPI (ML-New Democracy) Palvancha division committee for nearly two decades.