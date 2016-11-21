CPI State secretary Chada Venka Reddy, senior leader Puvvada Nageswara Rao, former MLA K. Sambhasiva Rao and district secretary Bhagam Hemanth Rao at the party district committee meeting in Khammam on Sunday.- PHOTO: G.N. RAO

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy has lashed out at the BJP-led Central Government charging it with aggravating the misery of poor people, especially street vendors, farmers and other toiling masses by depriving them of cash to meet even their basic needs on the pretext of curbing black money.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day party district conference here on Sunday, Mr. Reddy alleged that the Centre’s decision to scrap the high-value Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes left poor and middle class people cash-starved.

The big corporate and affluent sections remained unaffected by the move while the impoverished masses, particularly petty vendors, farmers and labourers are facing the brunt of the cash crunch, he alleged.

Terming the demonetisation move as a “huge scam,” he alleged that the decision to scrap the high value currency was taken based on political considerations.

The BJP will face the wrath of people at an appropriate time, he warned.

Training his guns on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr. Reddy charged the TRS government with pursuing illogical moves to demolish government buildings citing Vaastu .

The TRS regime is hell-bent on stifling the voice of those questioning its arbitrary policies, he charged.

An action plan to reinvigorate the CPI from the grass-roots level will be evolved in the ensuing State conference, he said, adding that a huge public meeting will be organised in Hanamkonda on November 30.

Party senior leaders Puvvada Nageswara Rao and K Sambasiva Rao and others spoke.

‘The TRS regime is hell-bent on stifling the voice of those questioning its arbitrary policies’