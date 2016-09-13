Statue of armed struggle leader Nallamala Giriprasad garlanded

Activists of the CPI and its frontal organisations accorded a rousing welcome to the State-wide bus yatra being organised by the Communist Party of India State council as part of week-long celebrations to mark the Telangana Peasants' Armed Struggle, on its arrival in the town on Monday.

The bus yatra, which commenced in Nalgonda district on Sunday, reached Nelakondapalli in the district on Monday afternoon.

The yatra led by the party State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy traversed through various villages in Nelakondapalli, Mudigonda and Khammam rural mandals before arriving in the town later in the day.

Mr. Venkat Reddy and other CPI leaders garlanded the statues of activists of the Telangana armed struggle including Nallamala Giriprasad in various parts of the town. Addressing a roadside meeting near the bus stand centre, Mr. Venkat Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accusing him of backtracking on an assurance he reportedly made while in the Opposition to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 officially, after the formation of Telangana State. The historical Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle against the then autocratic regime had liberated hapless masses of Telangana from feudal exploitation and oppression, he recalled.

He asserted that the CPI would relentlessly strive to serve the cause of underprivileged sections of the society and achieve social justice.