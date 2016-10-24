Nimble fingers:Labourers picking cotton in a field near Hasnapur in Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district.— Photo: S. Harpal Singh

Central Government’s e-trading system to be launched in Adilabad and Bhainsa this year

Cotton trading will start in the market yards across Adilabad district on October 28, it was decided by all stakeholders at a meeting here on Sunday.

They also decided to introduce the e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) system of trading in Adilabad and Bhainsa Agriculture Market Committee yards this season.

Noisy scenes were witnessed at the meeting of cotton farmers, traders, commission agents and Marketing officials as irritants between the stakeholders came up for discussion at the meeting in Adilabad on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna and Adilabad Collector Jyothi Buddha Prakash as a preparatory to ensure smooth trading in the market yards in the coming weeks.

Farmer representatives made a plea to enhance the upper limit of moisture content in cotton from 12 per cent. They pointed out that cotton in initial pickings contained a very high moisture content of above 20 per cent.

As the farmers and traders came to an agreement on unloading of the produce, it was suggested that all cotton coming to market yards in the district will be unloaded in the market yards.

The purchasers would transport the produce to respective processing units from there.