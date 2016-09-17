V.K. Singh, Director General of Prisons, said that corruption in jails would not be tolerated and action would be taken against those responsible for the same.

Speaking to reporters at the district headquarters on Friday after visiting the Jail Museum, Mr. Singh said that he has taken action against Srinivas, a jailer who recently ran away and wrote a letter alleging harassment in the Jails Department. “Action will be initiated within 24 hours if corruption is found,” he warned.

The DG said that action was taken against Srinivas only after investigating the allegations levelled against him and interacting with prisoners who were forced to pay bribe, and for some who even the deposited amount at the jail was not returned.