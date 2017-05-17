Telangana

Cop ‘cheats’ girl, attempts suicide

A constable attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills here on Tuesday when he was questioned about cheating a girl. According to sources, Pratap, a constable working in the Medak (Rural) police station, used to move closely with a girl belonging to Mumbolpally. He even promised to marry her, but got engaged to another girl. Coming to know of this, the village elders called Pratap and grilled him. Worried over this, he consumed sleeping pills. He was shifted to the government hospital for treatment. The girl lodged a complaint with the police.

