Members owing allegiance to the Telangana Cooperative Central Bank Employees’ Association staged a demonstration here on Friday denouncing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decision.

The RBI decided to disallow the exchange and deposit of the demonetised currency notes in cooperative banks.

The protesters gathered in front of the office of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and held a demonstration in a symbolic protest against the decision.

Addressing the demonstrators, the cooperative bank employees’ association leaders deplored the RBI’s decision, which according to them would hit lakhs of farmers hard and take a heavy toll on the functioning of the cooperative banks.

They demanded the RBI of reversal of its decision in the interests of farming community and the banking sector.