Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao of Hyderabad High court on Tuesday directed the Telangana government to constitute the management committee to the Wakf Board within three months.

The judge was dealing with a petition by Zaker Hussain Javid, a resident of the city, complaining that the government is not constituting the Wakf Board for Telangana.

The counsel for the petitioner told the court that after the bifurcation of AP, the Centre had permitted to bifurcate the erstwhile AP State Wakf Board and accordingly, a separate board was to be set up for Telangana. The affairs of the Board are now being managed by the officers.

A division Bench of the Court comprising Justice V. Ramasubramanian and Justice Anis on Monday ordered notices in a PIL filed seeking the government’s intervention in regulating the rapidly growing corporate health sector in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States. The case was filed by Narendar, a Kazipet-based journalist working in a private news channel and whose sister lost her life due to alleged negligence and callousness of Care Hospital. Care, Global and Apollo Hospitals were arrayed as respondents.