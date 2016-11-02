Right step:The Pala Rapu cliff which is the habitat of Bejjur vultures in Murliguda forest beat, Bejjur range in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.-Photo: S. Harpal Singh

140 sq km area in Bejjur forest likely to be declared as a Protected Area for Indian vulture

: More protection is required for the vultures in Bejjur forest area and that is what they will get once the proposal of Kagaznagar Forest Division is accepted by the Telangana State government. A 140 sq km area in Bejjur forest, which encompasses the high Pala Rapu cliff, the habitat of critically endangered Indian vulture or gyps indicus in Murliguda forest beat, is likely to be declared as a Protected Area in order to increase safety for the scavenger bird.

Proposal

Last week, the Chief Wildlife Warden of Telangana State sought a proposal from Kagaznagar forest division to demarcate appropriate area to be declared as a Protected Area and conservation reserve around the Pala Rapu cliff.

The proposal is almost ready and covers the areas falling under Murliguda forest beat near the picturesque confluence of Pranahita river with Peddavagu stream extending up to Lodpalli-Kondapalli, according to Forest Officials.

Vulture habitat

“The move to declare the vulture habitat and surrounding areas as a Protected Area will ensure that the more stringent Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 comes into force there and will get more funds from State and Central governments. It will effectively control further encroachments and poaching in that area and provide us scope for planning to induct better conservation methods,” pointed out Bejjur Forest Range Officer, M. Ram Mohan who has led the vulture conservation effort since the colony was discovered in 2013.

The Pala Rapu cliff is 100 metres high and 250 metres wide at base and is located at a scenic spot on the banks of the Peddavagu stream. It is unique not only for availability of abundant water, but also for its miscellaneous forest with tall tree species like narepi (Hardwickia binata), nalla maddi (Terminalia alata) and the mahua (Madhuca indica) which are conducive for the high perching birds.

Forty nests

The cliff can house 40 nests at one go, according to the conservation officials though there are only a dozen pairs of adult birds resident on it at present.

“We are making efforts through conservation to ensure that all the nests on the Pala Rapu get inhabited by the vultures,” Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M. Ravi Prasad observed.

The basic conservation efforts put in by the team of forest officials so far were a success and the move to declare the habitat as a Protected Area can only bolster their work. From the 10 vultures spotted in 2013, the population of Indian vulture went up to 24 in 2014 and the present 30 after last year’s breeding season.