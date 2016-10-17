Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has lashed out at the State government accusing it of showing callous indifference towards the plight of farmers hit hard by spurious chilli and other seeds and heavy rains in the district and elsewhere in the State.

Speaking to newsmen in Madhira in the district on Sunday, he said the aggrieved farmers had expressed their anguish over the government’s apathy towards them by actively participating in the maha dharna christened ‘Annadatha Aakrandana’ that was organised by the Khammam District Congress Committee in Khammam on Saturday.

Reiterating his charge that the ‘influential persons’ at the helm of affairs were hand in glove with errant seed companies that had inflicted extensive losses on farmers, Mr Vikramarka demanded that the TRS government immediately sack Agriculture Minister for the department’s “utter failure” to check the rampant spurious seed trade in the State.

The TPCC working president said the Congress party would continue to carry on its agitations in different forms in a democratic manner until the Government took deterrent action against the masterminds behind the fake seed racket and provide adequate compensation to the aggrieved farmers.