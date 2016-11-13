Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to bring black money stored abroad and was instead creating problems for the common man by demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes, the Congress leaders led by former MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy held dharna before State Bank of India and State Bank of Hyderabad at Sangareddy on Saturday.

Slogan shouting

The Congress workers raised slogans against the Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The police took away the effigy of Mr Modi from the Congress workers when they tried to burn it. Later the Congress leaders were arrested by the police and released in the evening.

Harish Rao interacts

with people

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao visited the SBH branch at the Siddipet district headquarters and interacted with the people waiting there to change their money at the bank. He asked them whether the decision by the Union Government demonetising the currency was good and majority of them responded positively. However, some of the customers poured their problems before the Minister stating that they were in deep trouble as they were unable to get required money from the bank.