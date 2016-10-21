The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Government failed on all fronts and is throwing the State into deep debt burden in the name of mega projects, alleged Congress leaders here on Thursday.

The party organised Rythu Garjana to highlight the plight of the farmers. Addressing themeeting here, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Chief Minister was borrowing huge sums to pay contractors, in return for commissions and the public has to bear the burden.

The farmers in the State were in distress owing to the prolonged dry spell and man-made disasters like spurious seeds and neglect by the government. “Despite our requests, the government failed to make an actual assessment of the crop damage at field level so far,” he said.

The TPCC president sought to know what happened to the promise made by the Chief Minister that he would upgrade all hamlets into Gram Panchayats.

Senior leader S. Jaipal Reddy said that it was the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi who were responsible for separate Telangana State. The Chief Minister failed to keep his promises of three acre land to dalits and loan waiver to farmers. “The State Government is releasing loan waiver amount in instalments which is not enough even for paying interest,” he pointed out. Another senior leader K. Jana Reddy urged the people to elect Congress party to power in 2019 as it benefited crores of farmers with one-time loan waiver . “The Congress provided water to one crore acres. KCR promised irrigation to one lakh acres in each constituency and what happened so far?,” he sought to know.

AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh did not turn up at the meeting.