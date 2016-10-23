TRS district president Eaga Ganga Reddy has criticised the Congress party charging that it has no propriety to take out padayatra in Bodhan Assembly constituency demanding reopening of the Nizam Sugar Factory as it remained silent for ten long years over the issue.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he questioned P. Sudharshan Reddy for being silent on the issue when glaring injustice was done to Telangana region in respect of distribution of input subsidy during the rule of N. Kiran Kumar Reddy. “It is our Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who released Rs.480 crore input subsidy, and Rs.11 crore arrears to red jowar farmers immediately after he came to power. When red jowar farmers sought release of arrears, the Congress regime resorted to police firing on them at Armoor,” he said. Mr. Ganga Reddy said that farmers did not forget Congress misrule and the injustice meted out to them. Ignoring their follies, they now launched Maha Padayatra shedding crocodile tears for farmers, he said, and accused Mr. Sudharshan Reddy of trying to purchase the factory if it is put for sale. Coming down heavily on Congress floor leader in the Legislative Council, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, he said everyone knows about his sincerity in protecting the interests of farmers. As he lost faith of people, he was defeated in Kamareddy and Yellareddy Assembly constituencies, he said.