: Demanding the Government of releasing the pending amount of fee reimbursement scheme, the Congress party will hold a rally and dharna at the district headquarters on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the Congress former legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that despite repeated appeals by the students and college managements, the Government had failed to pay the fee arrears.

sThe statements being issued by the Government remain only on papers, he observed.

“Despite statements by the Government, the money is not being released from the treasury. Students are suffering with managements increasing pressure on them to pay money,” he said.

Informing that about 2,000 students were expected to participate in the rally and dharna, he said that the rally would be held from Rama Mandir to Collectorate for about five kilometres and dharna held there. A memorandum would be submitted to the District Collector.