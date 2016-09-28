Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy, Legislative Council Leader Shabbir Ali, former minister Ponnala Laxmaiah and others will visit Sripada Yellampalli Project and Mid Manair Dam on Wednesday. The TPCC delegation will inspect the Yellampalli Project site in Ramagundam mandal and later go to the MMD breach site in Manwada. They will inspect the damages to the dam and also inundated fields. Later, they will visit the relief and rehabilitation colonies in Neelojipalli and Kodurupaka villages and interact with the land oustees of the project.
Updated: September 28, 2016 05:49 IST
Cong. team for Manair dam today
