The Congress on Monday slammed the State Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan for

praising the government despite its failure on many fronts. The party reminded the incumbent in the gubernatorial post was supposed to protect the interests of people and Constitution and not heap praise on the Chief Minister.

Vidyarthi Garjana

Addressing a largely attended Vidyarthi Garjana meeting at Mancherial town, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka challenged the Governor to go to villages and ask farmers what they feel about the State’s so called progress under the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as they lost crop due to spurious seed being supplied. “You ask the students who have lost jobs and seats in higher education institutions owing to the delay in fee reimbursement being sanctioned,” he suggested.

The meeting of students organised by the party to put pressure on the government to release fee reimbursement amount and sanction scholarships to students, was also attended by former Minister D. Sridhar Babu. Among others who were present were TPCC Mahila wing State president Nerella Sharada and State NSUI president B. Venkat.