Cong. objects to TRS comments on Opposition

Congress leaders strongly condemned the ruling TRS leaders’ remarks against their party at a public meeting held after the foundation-laying programme of integrated Collecotrate complex here on Wednesday. The TRS leaders had said that the Congress party was coming in the way of the implementation of projects and schemes being launched by the Telangana government.

At a joint press conference the MLC and All India Mahila Congress general secretary Akula Lalitha said that the Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy was talking irresponsibly forgetting his position and stature. Finding fault with his comment that the Congress party was a ‘dabba (hollow) party’ she said people would give TRS a fitting reply if the leaders did not desist from making such unwanted criticism.

Demanding that the TRS leaders withdraw their remarks, DCC president Taher Bin Hamdan said that the ruling party leaders were even indulging in insulting the intellectuals and persons who actively participated in the Telangana agitation. He warned the ruling party leaders against serious repercussions if they did not stop false campaign on Congress for their wrong deeds.

Telagnana PCC general secretary Gadugu Gangadhar said that it was uncalled for and very unfair on the part of Member of Parliament K. Kavitha to be silent when her fellow woman elected representative was being attacked by the ruling party leaders from dais. Referring to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s verbal attack on TJAC Chairman M. Kodandaram, he said the ruling party leaders became arrogant after gaining political power.

He said people were moving courts as the Government was not following the guidelines in the design and execution of projects and for which it was heaping blame on the Opposition. He also accused the TRS leaders of being interested in looting the public exchequer in the name of projects and schemes.

Congress leaders K. Nagesh Reddy, K. Venu and others were present.