Leads a rally of students demanding immediate release of amounts

: Congress spokesperson and former whip T. Jayaprakash Reddy has demanded the Government release of the fee reimbursement arrears pending for the past few years to the tune of Rs. 3,500 crore.

He said that the Congress party would continue its fight till fee arrears were paid to the students.

Led by Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy, a large number of students held a rally from Ramamandir to Collectorate in the district headquarters and held a dharna on Wednesday.

“For the past two and a half years after formation of the TRS Government the students were struggling a lot as it had failed to release the arrears of fee reimbursement. Despite repeated appeals, the Government has been failing to respond,” he said. He added that though the Government announced a release of Rs. 1,000 crore as part of arrears it did not reach the colleges and students.

Mr. Reddy warned that the students would not allow Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to move freely if the Government fails to release the amount at the earliest.

He questioned as to why Mr. Chandrashekar Rao failed to visit the district headquarters even after two years of becoming Chief Minister.

Later he was arrested and shifted to Inrakaran police station. Students from different institutes participated in the agitation.