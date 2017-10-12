Cong. flays TRS move to shift Secretariat

more-in

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has lashed out at the TRS government charging it with pursing flawed policies and pushing the State economy into ‘deep crisis.’

Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, he alleged that the TRS regime was pursuing illogical moves to shift the Secretariat in Hyderabad and Collectorate in Khammam purposelessly.

The existing centrally-located Secretariat buildings in the State capital has ample space easily accessible from any corner of the city, he noted, alleging that the Government’s move to shift the hub of State administration to somewhere else in the city was not only irrational but detrimental to the State economy.

Until last year, the Khammam Collectorate served as the hub of administration for more than 40 mandals. After the reorganisation of the district, the number of mandals in Khammam district has come down to 21.

The present Collectorate building is adequate enough to accommodate all the offices, he noted, questioning the veracity of the move to relocate the Collectorate to the outskirts of the town.

There appears a hidden agenda behind such irrational move, he alleged, deploring that the step would prove a drain on the State ex-chequer, cause severe inconvenience to people and above all deprive several farmers of their fertile lands.

There is ample land available at the existing Collectorate building. Vacant NSP lands in the prime locality of the town can also be considered if the Government wants to construct a more spacious building, he noted.