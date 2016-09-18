Tribal people of Marrigudem village in Chandrugonda mandal narrated their tales of woes to a delegation of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), which visited the village led by TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to make an on-the-spot assessment of the plight of ‘podu cultivators’ in Agency areas on Saturday.

The aggrieved tribal people told the visiting delegation that they had lost their livelihood after being allegedly driven away from the ‘podu lands’ recently.

Slamming the TRS government, Mr. Vikramarka alleged that scores of tribal people were forcibly evicted from their podu lands in the Agency areas of the district in the name of Haritha Haram. He said the Congress will highlight the cause both inside and outside the Assembly.