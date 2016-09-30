National Informatics Centre (NIC) Director Anand Jain, of New Delhi, on Wednesday conducted a review meeting through videoconference on uploading information of villages in the Left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas of the district to the Geographical Information System (GIS)-enabled database project.

District Collector D.S. Lokesh Kumar, Bhadrachalam Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Rajeev Gandhi Hanmanthu and Officer on Special Duty (Administration) Bhaskaran attended the videoconference from the ITDA office in Bhadrachalam.

A comprehensive database of the villages including the infrastructure facilities, schools, hospitals, bridges and government offices among other relevant information pertaining to the affected areas in the district is being compiled by the Central Government agencies concerned, sources said.

The database will be immensely useful in effective monitoring of the progress of various developmental works and implementation of the Government schemes in the LWE-affected areas.

