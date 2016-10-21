The concept of policing underwent drastic change these days in tune with public needs and demands, said City Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu.

Addressing people at ‘Atmeeeya Sadassu’ held as part of ‘Police Martyrs Commemoration Week here, he said `friendly police’ `basti mitra’, community policing involving local people, senior citizen care desk, SHE teams, adoption of villages, involvement of police in development activities such as Mission Kakatiya are some of the developments. Mr. Sudheer Babu said unlike in the past where people feared to approach police, now people are coming forward not only for grievances but to help the police in their efforts to maintain law and order. “Our experience says peoples’ faith on police department has gone up and we wish to work more and earn more trust in the days to come,” he said. Warangal Urban Collector K Amrapali said the police are real heros whom people should appreciate and admire. One can not imagine the society without police who day in and day out toil hard to ensure safety and security of people and property. Warangal Rural Collector P J Patil urged people to supplement the efforts of the police and other governemnt agencies. Without public cooperation no officer or government can deliver effectively.