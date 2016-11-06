As a part of “Vigilance Awareness Week-2016”, Andhra Bank, Nizamabad Zone, in association with Adarsh Hindi Maha Vidyalaya and Nishitha Degree and PG College, organised essay writing and elocution competitions on the topic, “Public Participation in Promoting Integrity and Eradicating Corruption”, in Hindi, English and Telugu.

Students from both colleges participated in the competitions. G Manisha (Hindi), G Sai Keerthi (English) and A Datta Shivaprasad (Telugu) won first prizes in essay writing and B. Pooja (Hindi), K. Chakravarthy (English) and M. Kranthiveer (Telugu) secured first position in elocution competition.

Giving away prizes to winners at the valedictory of the week here on Saturday, D. Anand Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Division), congratulated them and told them to study well to become role models in future. He highlighted the need for creating awareness among the public regarding provision of services in a transparent manner so that the scourge of corruption could be checked.

Paying tributes to Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetharamaiah for establishing Andhra Bank with high moral values and social objectives way back in 1923, he said the bank had grown from strength to strength.

O.M.Shaikh, Director, Nishitha Degree and PG College, and Sampath Kumar, Principal, Adarsh Hindi Maha Vidyalaya, represented their colleges.

Andhra Bank Zonal Manager V. Venkateswara Rao, Assistant General Manager J.S. Sudhakarudu, local branch managers and their staff were present.