Community lunch was organised at the Sri Om Ganesh Mandali on the Police Parade Ground as part of the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities here on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police P. Vishwa Prasad himself served the food to the invitees. Deaf and dumb students from Sneha Society School, inmates of Rose Orphanage and a large number of the common people partook of the community lunch.

The SP later felicitated the members of Sri Vishweswara Ganesh Mandali, Sivashakti Ganesh Mandali and Kishan Ganesh Mandali with shawls and mementoes. Officer on Special Duty G. Chandana Deepti, Deputy SP D. Anand Kumar, Special Branch Inspector M. Muni. were present.