Sacred ritual:A Muharrum sawari being carried to a village near Adilabad on Wednesday.- Photo: S. Harpal Singh

The festival of Muharrum saw a community kitchen being organised on the penultimate day on Wednesday at Ruyyadi village in Talamadugu mandal of Adilabad district. Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna, Adilabad MP G. Nagesh, Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa (Kumram Bheem district), Collector Jyothi Buddha Prakash attended the event.

Ruyyadi hosts the largest congregation during the 10-day celebrations of the traditional local form of Muharrum. Sawaris, made of arty strips of cloth mounted on a wooden frame, are carried in villages signifying a meeting of the sacred objects from different sawari banglas.