Lending an ear:Commissioner Kartikeya interacting with police personnel at the Darbar programme in Nizamabad on Friday.— Photo: K.V. RAMANA.

Commissioner of Police Kartikeya conducted a Darbar to learn about the problems police personnel are facing and to know their doubts while discharging duties. He asked them to approach him any time with their problems.

Mr. Kartikeya urged the personnel to work hard with sincerity and discipline to secure a good name for the department. Later, he presented commendation certificates to 13 women police officers for their performance in the parade ( Pustak Toly ) held in connection with the Police Commemoration Day on October 21 as well as Rs. 50 cash reward each. Armed Reserve Police ACP Sayyad Anwar Hussain and ACP, north division, D. Anand Kumar were also present.

Commissioner Kartikeya urges the personnel to work hard with sincerity and discipline