A refreshing vehicle for a director and an actor making their debut

There are two ways of launching a hero in this industry, one is to go for an overkill by showcasing the skills of the newcomer as if he is in a hurry to be a star; two go for a story that has multiple artistes to pad up the story. This film marks the debut of both senior actor Naresh’s son Naveen and director PV Giri. The story by the director is fresh and entertaining. What makes it engaging is the plot that is set completely in a hospital which has a clever weaving of comedy and a thrilling element. This movie proves that one doesn’t need a good looking lead pair or scintillating music and grandiose sets to make it a success; a clever screenplay with a fairly simple plot keeps you glued to the seat.

Full marks to the comedian trio – Shakalaka Shankar, Vennela Kishore and Saptagiri who bring the house down. If Shakalaka Shankar plays a compounder who guides the hero in treating a coma patient with his cool and a confident attitude, Saptagiri is loud and hilarious.

The final honours go to Vennela Kishore who in a subdued form shows his agony as a thief feigning coma and lying on bed for 20 days.

PV Giri as a director is a revelation; his interspersing of emotions with simple yet rib-tickling dialogues is a talent to watch out for.

The story is about the hero who is an M.Com graduate waiting for a job, is more than surprised but happy to get an appointment letter in a hospital as a junior doctor.

He is helped by his friend and confidante Shakalaka Shankar to treat patients and luck favours the former.

The biggest gaffe in treating patients turns into a blessing and he is getting close to Nandini (Nitya) who runs the hospital for her doctor-father.

The twist in the story arrives when a ghost continuously causes havoc and the hospital’s revenues and reputation dwindle.

It is time for a second heroine and Shravya steps in lending a dose of glamour and an element of seriousness. Unravelling the mystery of the ghost is obviously the finale.

Despite the story being set in a hospital throughout the film, you don’t feel claustrophobic.

The freshness and compactness of the story, without any diversions, make it enjoyable and a time pass watch. Music is strictly average and cinematography is good.

Naveen’s selection of story is good and intelligent. This might stabilise his position in the industry; he has weight issues and the audience will take time to get used to his voice.

—Y. Sunita Chowdhary

Nandini Nursing Home

Cast: Naveen, Nitya

Direction: PV Giri

Music: Achu Rajamani

Genre: Comedy