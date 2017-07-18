Colourful Teez festival begins in Nizamabad

Celebrating monsoon: Banjara girls walk to the fields with sprouted wheat on their heads in Nizamabad district on Monday. | Photo Credit: K_V_ RAMANA

The nine-day annual Teez festival mainly celebrated during Telugu month - Sravanam by Banjara or Lambada tribal people in their hamlets got off to a colourful start in the district. As the forests they live in are covered with verdant pastures with the initial monsoon showers, the unmarried girls get ready to celebrate this almost on the lines of the Bathukamma in Telangana.

In certain tandas it begins a couple of days before the Sravanam month begins. Girls, living in far off places from their native places for the purpose of education or employment, also reach villages to attend the festivities. Basic idea behind the Teez celebration is to please the nature God to give bountiful rains and good harvest.

Girls get new bamboo baskets and fill them with fertile red soil from snake pit/mounds. They place wheat seeds on the basket and pour water three times every day. These are put on a pandal made of logs and leaves on the premises of their homes. After nine days of the ritual performed by strictly observing fast they move them to spread over fields.

The baskets would be put on the head of the girls by their brothers. The bamboo baskets are later immersed in tanks and rivers. When the baskets filled with wheat sprouts are carried to the fields, boys and girls walk in front of it dancing and singing. Brothers give gifts in the form of kind and cash to their sisters on the occasion.

Their habitations get filled with fun and frolic all the nine days. Generally, they do not touch non-vegetarian food all these days.

“Teez is a wonderful festival that we celebrate with great fervour and pomp, with pious mind. It gives us year-long happiness and prosperity,” says Changu Bai Pawar, 50th Division Corporator and festival committee chairperson.

“We celebrate it by spreading sprouted wheat seeds on a piece of land on the Government Polytechnic College ground here on July 22 and a number of people would gather over there,” she said.