Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed donned the role of a teacher and taught lessons to the students of Government Social Welfare Residential School at Jammikunta in Karimnagar district. He made a surprise visit to the school, SC boys hostel and BC boys hostel at Jammikunta on Friday. He inspected the records, kitchen, toilets and other rooms on the occasion. At the Social Welfare Residential School, he made the students read out some lessons. But when they couldn’t read well, he expressed ire against the staff and asked them to conduct the classes properly. When students informed that they were not given egg in the last one week, the Collector directed the Jammikunta revenue officials for seizure of all stocks and conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a report to him at the earliest. The Collector expressed displeasure over 12 inmates of the SC hostel not attending classes even after completion of Dasara holidays. Meanwhile, Mr. Ahmed made a surprise visit to the Jammikunta agricultural market yard and inquired about the procurement of cotton.