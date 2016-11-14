Caught off guard:Collector A Sharath inspecting the attendance register during his surprise visit to the government area hospital in Jagtial town on Sunday.-Photo: By arrangement.

Collector A Sharath has expressed his ire over absenteeism of the entire medical fraternity including doctors and para-medical staff during his surprise inspection of the government area hospital in Jagtial town on Sunday.

The Collector visited the hospital in the morning and expressed his dissatisfaction over the absenteeism of doctors and nurses and failing to provide out-patient treatment from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. even on Sundays.

Inspecting the attendance records, he said that there were only seven doctors against 18 doctors and five of them abstained from duty without any leave letters.

Similarly, there were only three nurses performing their duties against the 12 nurses, he said and found fault with the non-availability of duty doctor and running the hospital with the assistance of PG student doctor. Instructing the DM&HO to conduct an inquiry into absenteeism and submit a report on Monday, he said that they would take necessary action against the errant doctors and nurses after the submission of report.

Expressing concern over lethargy on the part of medical fraternity, the Collector instructed the doctors and para-medical staff to instilconfidence among the patients visiting the government hospital by providing proper and timely medical assistance.

Instructing the medical staff to take all measures to increase institutional deliveries in the government hospital, he said that they had set up Ammalanana (mother’s nurture) help desk at the hospital to provide assistance to the pregnant women. He called upon the doctors to ensure that they follow the strict fixed visit of villages for camps and PHCs.

He informed them to increase the occupancy ratio in the government hospitals by enrolling the pregnant women and ensure that they deliver in the hospitals.