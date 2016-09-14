The district authorities have been making elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion at various locations on the outskirts of the town on Wednesday.

The main immersion site is at Manakondur village. The immersions would be also conducted at Kakatiya Canal at Chintakunta village and at Kothapalli village on the outskirts of the town. The authorities have started erecting electric poles, barricading and keeping ready the cranes for the immersion of huge idols.

Collector Neetu Prasad, Superintendent of Police D. Joel Davis, OSD Rohini Priyadarshini, Municipal Commissioner Krishna Bhaskar, State Cultural Council Chairman Rasamayi Balakishan, Mayor S. Ravinder Singh and others visited the Manakondur village tank site and inspected the arrangements.

Cranes arranged

The Collector, SP and other officials also visited the Chintakunta and Kothapalli immersion sites where one crane each would deployed for idol immersion. Officials from the Electricity Department were informed to make arrangements for uninterrupted power supply at all the immersion sites and also in the town during the procession.

Potholes being filled

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) authorities have illuminated all the important junctions. They have also started filling the potholes for smooth passage of immersion procession.

Police have stepped up security by deploying additional forces and monitoring the situation through CCTV cameras.