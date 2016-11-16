QUALITY CHECK: Jagtial Collector A. Sharath having lunch along with students of KG Balika Vidyalaya in Mallial to check the quality of Mid-Day meal food on Tuesday.- Photo: By Arrangement.

District Collector A. Sharath donned the role of a teacher and sprang a surprise by eating mid-day meals along with the students during his inspections at various educational institutions in the district on Tuesday.

The Collector visited the girls residential school in Tatipalli village of Mallial mandal and interacted with the students inquiring about teaching and conduct of revision of syllabus. He visited the library and inspected the digital classroom. He also inspected the kitchen and expressed his ire at the staff for preparing insuffisucient quantity of food.

He warned the hostel warden Prashanth and asked him to mend his ways. He also instructing him to provide quality food as per the stipulated menu.

He visited the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Mallial mandal during lunch-time and ate food along with the students. He participated in the birthday celebrations of a class eight student Kavyasri, by instructing the authorities to get a cake.

The Collector also inspected the Gatrajpalli school in Jagtial mandal and interacted with the students. He inspected the plantation taken up during the Haritha Haram and instructed the teachers to take all measures for the protection of saplings.