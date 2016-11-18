District Collector Preeti Meena has urged the teachers to upgrade their skills and help students keep themselves abreast of the latest technology.

She launched the digital classroom at Zilla Parishad High School at Kambhalapally village on Wednesday. She listened to three lessons through the digital mode and interacted with the students and teachers.

The Collector said that the technology would supplement the efforts of teachers. The teachers should make use of technology and regularly upgrade their teaching skills. The digital classroom would certainly help improve curiosity among rural students and it should be tapped by the teachers in retaining the students in classroom.

It also helps check drop out rate. “If a teacher is an interesting person with passion to teach, students get attracted to schools. Besides teaching skills, the teacher should also cultivate social skills,” she pointed out.

Ms. Preeti Meena interacting with the students said that they should have an aim in life and work to realise it.

In all the digital classrooms were launched in 38 schools cross the district.

Head Master M. Srinivasulu, digital classroom in-charge senior teachers V. Gurunadha Rao and B. Mahesh and other teachers were present.