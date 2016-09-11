An artificial pond built exclusively for immersion of idols inaugurated near Jalavihar on Necklace Road

With a number of Ganesh idols immersed in the Hussainsagar in the past couple of days, clean-up of the lake began on Saturday. The workers engaged by the GHMC started clearing the debris.

Simultaneously, an artificial pond constructed exclusively for immersion of idols was inaugurated near Jalavihar on Necklace Road.

The pond, along with eight others in the Greater Hyderabad area, has been built by the GHMC with a cost of Rs. 67 lakh each. Each pond is 43x43 m where idols of 6 to 8 feet height can be immersed. A couple of idols were immersed soon after the inauguration. During the inauguration ceremony, Home Minister N. Narasimha Reddy and GHMC Mayor B. Rammohan appealed to the citizens of the twin cities to utilise the facilities provided at the newly-built ponds. The idea behind constructing the ponds was to prevent pollution of lakes and avoid congestion at major immersion points, they said.

The Mayor said if the project proves to be a success, then another 30 to 40 artificial ponds would be built next year. Such ponds could be built in other districts too which may be used even for Bathukamma festival.

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy said elaborate arrangements have been made for the Ganesh immersion procession on September 15, which include mobile toilets and extra street light arrangements, among others.

He added that special Ganesh action teams have been arranged for every 3-4 km for sanitation, street sweeping and garbage removal all along the procession route.