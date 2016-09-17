Anuj Puri discusses what the passing of the Benami Transactions Bill means to residential markets

Last month, the Lok Sabha passed a comprehensive Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Bill 2015, with the intent of bringing unaccounted money into the system, as well as seizing benami property and prosecuting those indulging in such activities. The three-fold objective – Amending the definition of benami transactions, establishing adjudicating authorities and setting up an Appellate Tribunal to deal with benami transactions, and specifying the penalty for entering into benami transactionsis indeed laudable.

What does this amendment mean for the real estate industry, especially the residential markets? As

The practice of adding the correct name to the property transacted will bring transparency in the residential markets. With increased transparency, title risks will be minimized and buyer confidence during a residential property transaction will get a boost.

Lender confidence

Lender confidence (whether it be private equity or bank) will also receive a fillip. Today, when titles are not clear, the lending institution very often conducts its own ‘title search’ for a property before loan approvals.

Land transactions

Land transactions will be smoother, as there are a lot of benami transactions that take place in land dealings. Data on transactions is difficult to come by, and we expect the amendment will have a greater impact here. and transactions in India take an average of 1-2 years for completion. With outright purchase of land no longer viable for most developers, the joint venture route has been adopted. Single ownership titles and clarity of titles will hopefully see the light of day with the implementation of the new amendments.

This will help all those developers who aim for a quick and successful closure of joint venture transactions in land and open up land parcels for residential development.

Impact on supply

The amended bill seeks to establish four authorities to conduct inquiries or investigations regarding benami transactions: (i) Initiating Officer, (ii) Approving Authority, (iii) Administrator and (iv) Adjudicating Authority.

It also states that if an Initiating Officer believes that a person is a benamidar, he may issue a notice to that person and he may hold the property for 90 days from the date of issue of the notice, subject to permission from the Approving Authority. What this essentially means is that a lot of responsibility lies on the initiating officer for tracking a benamidar. Secondly, a network of players, the initiating officer, the approving authority, the administrator and the adjudicating authority, all have to work in tandem to establish a property as benami. Lesser moving parts would have made the foul play easier to track. Moreover, once the property is indeed confiscated, it will either be auctioned or used by the government. Hence, impact on overall supply in residential markets will be minimal.

Will prices rationalise?

Cash-rich investors usually park unaccounted wealth by undertaking benami transactions in real estate to dodge tax authorities. Will this investor be pushed out of the market with the implementation of the amended bill?

We do not believe that there will be any major impact on residential prices on this account. End-user demand is already present in the market, and there has already been a reduction in the number of active investors in the sector. Prices have remained firm where buyers have met their price expectations, and we see this as a continuing trend.

Stringent punitive measures

The Bill seeks to change the earlier penalty of one to three years to rigorous imprisonment of one year up to seven years, and a fine which may extend to 25 per cent of the fair market value of the benami property. We will hopefully see a much-needed cleansing in the real estate sector.

The writer is Chairman & Country Head, JLL India.