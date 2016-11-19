Going all out:Mayor S. Ravinder Singh distributing dustbins to the residents of 24th municipal division, in Karimnagar on Friday.- Photo: K.M. DayashankarBy K M Dayashankar

Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar distributes two dustbins to each household for easy segregation of garbage

The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), which is racing to secure the smart city status, is leaving no stone unturned to make the city clean and green.

Accordingly, the MCK has declared litter-free zones on all the important R&B roads in the town. They have erected sign boards declaring litter-free roads and would impose fine on shop-keepers and others violating the rules by dumping garbage on the roads.

Also, Mayor S. Ravinder Singh launched distribution of two baskets to each household in 24th municipal division on Friday for segregation of garbage from the generating points itself. He distributed the baskets to every household in the division and informed people to segregate degradable and non-degradable garbage to help municipal staff collect the same from their doorstep and dispose of properly.

Talking to The Hindu , the Mayor said the Karimnagar town was generating about 220 metric tonnes of garbage every day. “We have decided to utilise at least 50 per cent of the degradable garbage by converting it into vermin-compost and have also constructed four pits in various parts of the town for the purpose,” he said and added that the vermin-compost thus produced would be distributed free of cost to people while it would also be used for protection of saplings planted under the Haritha Haram programme.

He said they would take the help of philanthropists and distribute dustbins to all the households in the town.

He also said that the MCK was contemplating on setting up a bio-gas plant on the office premises to generate power by using the degradable garbage and use the electricity for office requirements.