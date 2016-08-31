A. Sreenidhi, a Class X student of Paramita IIT Academy in Mankammathota in Karimnagar town, bagged champion’s award at the State-level memory championship competitions held in Warangal on Sunday. Sreenidhi bagged a gold medal, two silver medals, and a gold cup, and emerged champion, said Paramita Educational Institutions chairman E Prasada Rao in a press note here on Tuesday. - Special Correspondent

Please Wait while comments are loading...