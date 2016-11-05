Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Hyderabad, is inviting applications for a free job oriented skill development training programme from the youth of economically weaker sections aged between 18 and 30 years.

The maximum relaxable age for BC youth is three years and five years for SC and ST youth. The minimum educational qualification for the course is class 8.

For a duration of three months, the youth will be trained to operate machines used for manufacturing plastic products. The course can be learnt in two moulds — machine operation and plastic extrusion. Lodging, food, uniform, and safety shoes will be provided free of cost during the training period. A stipend of Rs. 1,000 per month will also be given.

After completing the course, the youth will be provided employment in reputed plastic industries, said V. Kiran Kumar, director and head, CIPET, in a press release on Friday.