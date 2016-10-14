India’s benchmark equity index fell to its lowest level in three months as investors took cues from a global sell-off triggered by weak export data from China and increased signs that U.S. interest rates are set to climb. The rupee also weakened against the dollar in line with other Asian currencies.

The 30-share Sensex lost 439.23 points, or 1.56 per cent, to close at 27,643.11. As many as 23 of the 30 Sensex stocks slid, led by heavyweights Adani Ports, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries. The overall market breadth was also negative with only 887 gainers as against 1,977 stocks on the losing side.

The rupee weakened 0.6 per cent to 66.94 against the dollar – a more than 3-week low. The rupee’s dip was in line with most Asian currencies which depreciated after the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee showed the U.S. central bank may raise benchmark interest rates by the year-end.