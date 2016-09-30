MAKING A POINT:Farmers and CPI (M) Rythu Sangam state leader Nunna Nageswara Rao staging protest against supply of fake chilli seeds with plants removed from fields at Konjerla in Khammam District on Thursday.-PHOTO: G.N.RAO

Farmers seek immediate action against suppliers of fake seeds

Distraught over the heavy losses suffered by them due to ‘spurious chilli seeds’, aggrieved farmers staged demonstrations in Konijerla and Kamepalli mandals on Thursday demanding stern action against firms supplying fake seeds and compensation for their crop failure.

A section of the aggrieved farmers of Pallipadu village in Konijerla mandal removed their stunted chilli plants from their fields in distress.

They staged a demonstration with the stunted plants in front of the office of the Mandal Agricultural Officer in Konijerla on Thursday afternoon.

The agitated farmers alleged that the errant dealers concerned deceived them by selling spurious chilli seeds on the pretext of high-yielding variety seeds over one and half a month ago.

They said that their hopes of good harvest were shattered due to the spurious seeds.

The protesters raised slogans against the alleged apathy of the government departments concerned in checking the fake seed menace.

Earlier, the Telangana Rythu Sangham assistant secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao, district vice-president Rambabu, Girijana Sangham district president Bukya Veerabhadram and others visited the chilli fields of the farmers near Konijerla.

Aggrieved chilli growers staged a protest at Pandithapuram in Kamepalli mandal demanding compensation for their crop losses.